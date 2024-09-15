Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.74 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

