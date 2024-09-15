Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

