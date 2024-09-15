Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.21. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

