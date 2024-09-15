Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $55.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.