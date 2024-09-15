Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises 1.1% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $110.41 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

