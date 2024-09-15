Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 412.9% in August

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 412.9% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 408,232 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 296,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 276,180 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 329,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,548. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.