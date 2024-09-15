Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Raises Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.75.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cochlear

In other Cochlear news, insider Karen Penrose acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). In other Cochlear news, insider Karen Penrose acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). Also, insider Christine McLoughlin bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$305.57 ($203.71) per share, with a total value of A$76,392.00 ($50,928.00). Insiders acquired 493 shares of company stock worth $141,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.