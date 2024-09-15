Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
GLV opened at $5.80 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
