Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $4.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CLSD opened at $1.23 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

