ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.