Clear Investment Research LLC Has $993,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 290,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

