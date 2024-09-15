Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 5,679 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,929 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.