Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 2.5%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.97 ($0.12). Approximately 48,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 355,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).
Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
