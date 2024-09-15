Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of Clariant stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.
About Clariant
