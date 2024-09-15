Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,300 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

