Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIZN

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.