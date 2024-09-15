Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

