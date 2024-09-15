Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.