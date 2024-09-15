Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 5.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $57.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

