CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Up 101.8% in August

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the August 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CISO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 116,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CISO Global has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. CISO Global had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 229.89%.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

