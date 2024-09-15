Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

