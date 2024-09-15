Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in August

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 66,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.89. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.