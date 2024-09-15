Chromia Price Reaches $0.20 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $163.90 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,904,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

