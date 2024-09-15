Chorus Limited (CHRYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7539 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Chorus Stock Down 1.3 %

Chorus stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Chorus has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

