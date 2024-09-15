China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in August

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 79,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,159. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0919 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

