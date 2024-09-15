China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

