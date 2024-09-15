China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Liberal Education Price Performance
Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
About China Liberal Education
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Liberal Education
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.