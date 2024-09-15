China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

