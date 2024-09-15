China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,269,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 57,874,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. China Hongqiao Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.