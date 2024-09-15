China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,269,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 57,874,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. China Hongqiao Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Hongqiao Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.