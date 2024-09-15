Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEZ remained flat at $56.84 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 228.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

