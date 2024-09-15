Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
