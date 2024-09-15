Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

