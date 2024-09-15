Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

CHUC stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 15,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,162. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

