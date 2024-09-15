CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.43

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 110410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

