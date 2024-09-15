Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Shares Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V)

(Get Free Report)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.