Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

