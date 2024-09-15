Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLLNY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.