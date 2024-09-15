Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
CLLNY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $20.39.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
