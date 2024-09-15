Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 179,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 279,761 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 62.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

