CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 100.41%.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.