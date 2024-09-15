CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CBL International Price Performance

BANL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.61. 52,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

