CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CBL International Price Performance
BANL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.61. 52,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
About CBL International
