CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

