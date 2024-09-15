CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $68,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $40.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

