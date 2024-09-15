CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $277.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

