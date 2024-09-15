CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

