CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,925. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About CB Scientific
