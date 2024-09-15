CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,925. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

