CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 106.7% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
CareCloud stock remained flat at $12.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
About CareCloud
