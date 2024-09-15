CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 106.7% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud stock remained flat at $12.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.