Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.51 billion and approximately $151.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.34 or 0.04011642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00041023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

