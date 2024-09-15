Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF remained flat at C$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

