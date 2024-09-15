Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $84.59.
About Capitec Bank
