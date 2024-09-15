Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capital Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 31.27%.

Capital Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

