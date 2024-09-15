Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.99

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.99 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 81.93 ($1.07). Capital shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 367,781 shares traded.

Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £166.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.93.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Articles

