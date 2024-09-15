Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

