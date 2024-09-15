Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$174.93.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

