Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 1,944,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CDPYF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. 55,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

